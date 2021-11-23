UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3510
Date Lost November 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Campbell Rd
Closest Major Intersection Traffic circle
Owner's Full Name Cricket Gentry
Email rickitycrick@nc.rr.com
Zip 28374-8823
Primary Phone 9102959555
Alternate Phone (910) 690-6479
Additional Comments small and fine boned, skittish, if you see her please call because she probably won't come to you.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Minky
Type of Animal cat
Breed domestic short hair
Markings no specific
Predominant Color grey tabby
Age of Pet 7 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
