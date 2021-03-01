UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3071
Date Lost February 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass/Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Union Church road
Closest Major Intersection Bynum court
Owner's Full Name Tessa Choban
Email tessamp14@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 6145582976
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Squeaker
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby mix
Markings Tabby face stripes, mostly tan/gray coloring
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Gray
Age of Pet 6 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.