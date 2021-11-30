Submission ID: 3527
Date Lost November 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Woods
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sandpiper DR.
Owner's Full Name Sheila Mulcahey
Email sheilamt1217@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 312-961-4734
Additional Comments Went missing from Whispering Woods. He is neuter and Microchip.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Reggie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Gray Tabby
Predominant Color Gray
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
