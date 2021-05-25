UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3220
Date Lost May 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Winding Trail
Closest Major Intersection Niagara Carthage Road
Owner's Full Name Erin Schaible
Email erinsch30@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-639-4796
Alternate Phone (910) 986-6372
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Daxter
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby Domestic Shorthair
Markings
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Gray
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name tag and Surepet tag
