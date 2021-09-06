Submission ID: 3389
Date Lost September 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mcdeeds Creek rd
Closest Major Intersection Camp Easter rd and Niagra-Carthage rd
Owner's Full Name Amanda Davis
Email davismandi@hotmail.com
Zip 28388-0835
Primary Phone 9106900843
Alternate Phone (910) 690-1735
Additional Comments Answers to Joey or JoJo
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Joey
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Gray tabby
Markings Domestic short haired, tabby markings
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
