Submission ID: 3448
Date Lost October 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost near lindale ave, virginia street, old casa garcia restaurant
Closest Major Intersection Crossroads where dominos is
Owner's Full Name Olivia Gray
Email olivia_788@hotmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 910-639-9727
Additional Comments He's a friendly laidback cat. We have no idea where he is I've looked and called for him.
He has been fixed, front paws declawed, and he does have a chip but his name may come up Golem in system (i adopted him from the shelter and that's what they called him) but i changed it to Yondu
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Yondu
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short hair
Markings Tabby
Predominant Color Gray
Age of Pet 4 yrs old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.