Submission ID: 3028
Date Lost January 30, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mill Rd
Owner's Full Name Laura Jordan
Email Llambert99413@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9109755372
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Medium Hair
Markings Tabby
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet 1 Year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
