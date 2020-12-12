Submission ID: 2962
Date Lost December 12, 2020
Area/Town Lost Cypress Circle Townhomes
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cypress Circle
Closest Major Intersection Saunders and US1 or Saunders and FT. Bragg Rd
Owner's Full Name Elizabeth James
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 6613428688
Alternate Phone (910) 315-2009
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Fancy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DS
Markings Grey Tabby Cat
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Christmas Collar, red and green with bow.
