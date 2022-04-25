Submission ID: 3767
Date Lost April 23, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost High Tower Ln
Closest Major Intersection Magnolia Dr/US 1
Owner's Full Name Dean Grooms
Email deangrooms@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 8032875629
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Arlo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Grey Tabby
Markings Black Stripes and small line tattoo on belly when neutered
Predominant Color Gray
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.