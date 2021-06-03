Submission ID: 3246
Date Lost June 02, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost East Virginia Avenue
Closest Major Intersection Virginia Avenue × Hwy 705
Owner's Full Name Jade Keene
Email jadekeene3@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 3369633299
Alternate Phone (919) 200-2799
Additional Comments He's very friendly, I never gave him a name but always called him kitty.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kitty
Type of Animal Cat
Breed American short-haired tabby
Markings Tiger stripped
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 1.5 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Purple
