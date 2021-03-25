Submission ID: 3117
Date Lost March 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes West
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 136 Andrews Drive
Owner's Full Name Kathy Hash
Email trucorgi@msn.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 2404463228
Additional Comments Home again chip #985141003267849
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Alehandro
Type of Animal cat
Breed domestic long hair
Markings tabby
Predominant Color gray
Age of Pet young adult
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.