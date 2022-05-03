Submission ID: 3783
Date Lost May 02, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Flint court
Closest Major Intersection Burning Tree
Owner's Full Name Lisa Calvo
Email Lcbucs1998@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-585-3712
Additional Comments Ferguson was dumped on our back porch. He has a respiratory infection so he was being treated for that. He hasn’t been fixed yet. He darted out of our front door on Monday morning and we haven’t seen him since. Please help us find our little guy.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ferguson
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short hair
Markings None
Predominant Color Solid gray
Age of Pet Approximately 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
