Date Lost August 30, 2021
Area/Town Lost Village Acres, Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Spring Lake Drive
Closest Major Intersection 501
Owner's Full Name Karly Parrish
Email karlyparrish@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-315-7694
Additional Comments Missing from Village Acres, 08/30/2021.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Luna
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short Hair
Markings Hazy left eye
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
