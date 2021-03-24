Submission ID: 3116
Date Lost March 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost W. Baltimore Ave
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 1
Owner's Full Name Cyndy Wood
Email cyndywood@gmail.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 910 606 9048
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Peanut
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings None
Predominant Color Gray
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
