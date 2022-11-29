Submission ID: 4155
Submission ID: 4155
Date Lost November 27, 2022
Area/Town Lost Winds way farm community in Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Winds way
Closest Major Intersection Rt. 5
Owner's Full Name Julie Reyes
Email jcreyes79@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 843-338-9728
Additional Comments My kitty got out and has been missing since sunday Nov. 27 at 10 pm. I live near 5 and linden rd. If anyone sees her please let me know. She has poor vision from an injury as a kitten and very petite. I miss my baby! Her name is Stormy. She had a collar on and is micro chiped. She is a solid gray cat. Please call me 843-338-9728
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Stormy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Gray domestic short hair
Markings None
Predominant Color Gray
Age of Pet 1.5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
