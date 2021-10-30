Submission ID: 3479
Date Lost October 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern pines / Ashe street
Street or Road Where Pet Lost North Ashe and Road Island
Closest Major Intersection Ashe Road Island
Owner's Full Name Dan and Hollie Kohn
Email dankkohn@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910 528 9006
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Humphrey
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic
Markings Domestic short hair
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.