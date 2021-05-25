UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED THE CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost May 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Fairwoods on 7
Owner's Full Name Matt Milan
Email milamm17@hotmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-992-2145
Additional Comments short and stocky
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kitty
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Tabby
Predominant Color grey
2nd Color black
Age of Pet Adult
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
