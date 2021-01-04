Submission ID: 2992
Date Lost January 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost SW Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Beryl Ln and Diamondhead Dr
Closest Major Intersection Diamondhead and Burninhtree
Owner's Full Name Kim Meade
Email Rkfinehomes@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-691-4656
Alternate Phone (336) 894-6561
Additional Comments Neutered male cat, beautiful blue eyes and Siamese-like markings (but light colors). 6 years old, about 13 lbs.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name BB
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings Multicolored- white, beige-gray, dark strips.
Predominant Color Beige-Gray
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) No collar
