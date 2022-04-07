Submission ID: 3734
Date Lost April 04, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost West Pennsylvania
Closest Major Intersection Us 1 and Pennsylvanian
Owner's Full Name David B
Email Model98dhb1@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106039965
Additional Comments No collar no microchip neutered very friendly
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Murr
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Large triangle on nose
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Grey
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
