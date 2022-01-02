Submission ID: 3574
Date Lost December 31, 2021
Area/Town Lost Juniper Creek townhomes Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Glen Abbey trail
Owner's Full Name Jennifer Peterson
Zip 28374-6945
Primary Phone 910-528-4747
Alternate Phone (910) 692-4222
Additional Comments Lost indoor cat. Grey and white, very skittish and afraid of people. Please let me know if spotted.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Miles
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings Grey
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Grey
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.