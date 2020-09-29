Submission ID: 2848
Date Lost September 28, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst, Monticello area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hialeah Pl
Closest Major Intersection Morganton and Monticello
Owner's Full Name Logan Hammond
Email lehammond1994@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 4199898635
Additional Comments REWARD if found!
“Gilly” the Tabby Cat
Lost Monday 9/28/2020 evening through a screened porch.
Last seen on Hialeah Pl
Very friendly and loves to be pet
She’s squirmy when picked up
Please contact 419-989-8635 with any information
Please drive slow and check in sheds and garages!
Animal Name Gilly
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short hair tabby
Markings Grey head with white nose and chin. Spot on left upper lip like half a mustache. Body is mostly grey with white belly and striped tail.
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
Age of Pet About 4
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
