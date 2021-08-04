Submission ID: 3337
Date Lost August 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 5417 highway 73
Closest Major Intersection 211 exxon west end
Owner's Full Name Alexander terry Anderson
Email ihatetyga@yahoo.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9106380909
Additional Comments My cat was let out early this morning and when i woke up my girlfriend was chasing off 4 dogs that were on our property and im assuming that is the cause of his disappearance. His name is smokey and i would do anything to have him returned safely
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Smokey
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Short haired domesticated
Markings White milk mustache on his mouth
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet A little over a year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
