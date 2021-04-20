Submission ID: 3154
Date Lost April 18, 2021
Area/Town Lost Sandy Springs Neighborhood, Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cross Point Lane, Parallel of Pee Dee Road, South of 211
Closest Major Intersection South - Route 211 and Pee Dee Road
Owner's Full Name Victoria Powell
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 5405381148
Additional Comments My daughters cat is missing. Grey with bit of white on upper part of chest and on feet. Very friendly and loving.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Karper
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Korat / Chartreux
Markings Bottom of paws have alternate color of pink and black
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3 - 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black with Silver Bell
