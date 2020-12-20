Submission ID: 2975
Date Lost December 17, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines downtown
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Kensington Road
Owner's Full Name Melanie Nelson
Email melanie-w@nc.rr.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9106917409
Additional Comments We lost our male kitten. He is almost one year old. He is not neutered.
He is very people friendly and will follow people home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Whiskey
Type of Animal Cat/kitten
Breed Domestic short cat
Markings A beautiful circle design on the side of the cat
Predominant Color Black, brown, white
Age of Pet 9 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.