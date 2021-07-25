Submission ID: 3325
Date Lost July 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost WEST END
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Beulah Hill Church Road/ Carthage Rd
Closest Major Intersection BEULAH HILL CHURCH RD/CARTHAGE RD intersection
Owner's Full Name Sarah Barber
Email Smsbarber91@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9106912117
Additional Comments We're in the process of fixing mom and babies before finding homes but they wandered off early this morning (camera footage). Two are very playful and the other two are very timid. Attaching photo of the tri color mix as she has unique markings. We named them before knowing definite genders but we think they're 3M & 1F.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Loki, Zeus, Lucy, Ethel
Type of Animal 4 kittens
Breed Tabby
Markings 1- Black 2- Orange 3-Mackerel (black and gray stripes) 4-is a tri color mix
Age of Pet They're a little over 2 months old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
