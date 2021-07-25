Lost Cat West End

Submission ID: 3325

Date Lost July 24, 2021

Area/Town Lost WEST END

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Beulah Hill Church Road/ Carthage Rd

Closest Major Intersection BEULAH HILL CHURCH RD/CARTHAGE RD intersection

Owner's Full Name Sarah Barber

Email Smsbarber91@gmail.com

Zip 27376

Primary Phone 9106912117

Additional Comments We're in the process of fixing mom and babies before finding homes but they wandered off early this morning (camera footage). Two are very playful and the other two are very timid. Attaching photo of the tri color mix as she has unique markings. We named them before knowing definite genders but we think they're 3M & 1F.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Loki, Zeus, Lucy, Ethel

Type of Animal 4 kittens

Breed Tabby

Markings 1- Black 2- Orange 3-Mackerel (black and gray stripes) 4-is a tri color mix

Age of Pet They're a little over 2 months old

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

(0) comments

