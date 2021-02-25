Submission ID: 3060
Date Lost February 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Kensington rd
Closest Major Intersection Illinois ave
Owner's Full Name Andris Charles willis
Email Andriswillis@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9103660161
Alternate Phone (910) 603-1755
Additional Comments He is a fluffy grey cat about 5 years old and is fixed
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Stinker
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Grey
Markings Fluffy
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
