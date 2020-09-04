Submission ID: 2821
Contact Information
Date Lost September 3, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 303 McReynolds St.
Closest Major Intersection W Barrett & Pinecrest St
Owner's Full Name Robert E. (Bob) Morris
Email aahglendon@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (919) 614-7752
Alternate Phone (910) 947-2297
Additional Comments Baby did not return late Thursday evening following late afternoon time outside. Quite petite like a little old woman. Doesn't hear well.
Animal Description
Animal Name Baby
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings White & tabby, white face down center & white mittens
Predominant Color Tabby
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 20+
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
Coat
Coat of Pet Short
Ears
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar
Collar of Pet None
