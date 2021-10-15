UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3449
Date Lost October 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Argyll Ave
Closest Major Intersection 211 and 501
Owner's Full Name Jennifer Elmer
Email Jelmer928@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 517-250-8220
Alternate Phone (516) 359-0626
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cali
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic medium hair
Markings Light Calico
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
