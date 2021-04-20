Submission ID: 3155
Date Lost April 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines near downtown area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Midlothian Drive
Closest Major Intersection Midland Road
Owner's Full Name Lynn May
Email Blmay64@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9102636180
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Millie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short
Markings Dilute calico
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Unsure
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies tag
