Submission ID: 3369
Date Lost August 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bibey Rd
Closest Major Intersection Farmlife School Rd
Owner's Full Name Jewel Lawrence
Email Jewellawrence7@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-691-9490
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gracie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Grey calico
Markings Kink in tail. Shaved spot on her side
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet 13 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
