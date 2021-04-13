Submission ID: 3148
Date Lost April 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Village Green Cir
Closest Major Intersection Midland Rd and Sandavis Rd
Owner's Full Name William Patrick Hughes III
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (303) 596-7831
Alternate Phone (303) 596-7831
Additional Comments Pet has no front claws
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Maggie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color n/a
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
