Submission ID: 3657
Date Lost February 18, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines, Highland Teails
Street or Road Where Pet Lost N Glenwood Trail
Closest Major Intersection Ft Bragg Rd/Indiana
Owner's Full Name Julie Buck
Email Husker06@hotmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910.635.9460
Alternate Phone (910) 635-9459
Additional Comments Dark stripe tabby cat. Chipped, no collar
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tonka
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Tabby cat
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 8 y/o
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
