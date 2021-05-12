Submission ID: 3198
Date Lost May 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost Soithern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost S May St/ ashe Street
Closest Major Intersection Indiana/may
Owner's Full Name Penny ODonnell
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910/315-3124
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name CJRoberts
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Dark marking on light orange
Predominant Color Orange tabby
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
