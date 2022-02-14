UPDATE: CAT HAS BEEN LOCATED
Date Lost February 11, 2022
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost NC Hwy 211
Closest Major Intersection 212 and Love Grove Church Road
Owner's Full Name Rebecca Williams
Email rmeganw@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 6197299705
Alternate Phone (919) 594-9399
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Smokey
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Chartreux
Markings Dark grey stripes on tail
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet 14
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
