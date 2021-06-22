Submission ID: 3273
Date Lost June 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Forest Hills Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Chapin
Closest Major Intersection US1
Owner's Full Name Addy Tew
Email tews5@windstream.net
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 828-490-0908
Alternate Phone (910) 690-1702
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ash
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Medium Hair
Markings Black and grey tiger stripes domestic tabby with a little tan
Predominant Color Black/Grey
2nd Color Little ran
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Seresto flea collar grey
