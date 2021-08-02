Submission ID: 3332
Date Lost July 31, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Scott Rd
Closest Major Intersection Juniper Creek Blvd/Glen Abbey Trail
Owner's Full Name Tracy Rezen
Email Tracy.angeles7@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (716)464-0053
Alternate Phone (919) 428-8934
Additional Comments Please call us if you have seen Gracie. She does not have her collar on. She is a sweet girl. We miss her so much.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gracie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings Gray
Predominant Color White
2nd Color She has a small gray spot on her nose
Age of Pet 9
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) She lost her break-away collar
