Submission ID: 2934
Date Lost November 26, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost East ohio ave
Closest Major Intersection East ohio ave. and Young's rd, also may and Young's rd.
Owner's Full Name Meg Burge
Email megburge@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 3142158006
Alternate Phone (314) 215-8020
Additional Comments Indoor/outdoor cat. Usually friendly and visits neighbors, but didn't come home at night on the 26th. Older kitty, about 12 years and 14 pounds. Spayed, chipped and is not declawed. She is a dark brown and black tabby.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mira
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby short hair
Markings Dark brown and black stripes, lighter belly. 14 lbs
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
