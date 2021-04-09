Submission ID: 3137
Date Lost April 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Village Acres
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sedgwyck Drive
Owner's Full Name Aye Phyu
Email ayephyu0609@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9106906579
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Boba
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tortie Point Siamese
Markings Black patch on her nose
Predominant Color Cream
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 2 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple and Reflective
