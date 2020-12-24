Submission ID: 2980
Date Lost December 11, 2020
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Woodridge Ln
Closest Major Intersection Pineridge lane and Woodridge lane
Owner's Full Name Tracie Bowers
Email geckotb@hotmail.com
Zip 28326-8865
Primary Phone 9104890027
Additional Comments Lost in the early morning. She is precious to us. She is microchipped. Please help.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Olivette
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Siamese
Markings Cream and brown
Predominant Color Cream
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 1.5 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
