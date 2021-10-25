Submission ID: 3465
Date Lost October 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Camp Easter rd
Owner's Full Name Patriciia Rodriguez
Email rp954@aol.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106931915
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mama Kitty
Type of Animal Calico Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Calico with short tail (not bob)
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
