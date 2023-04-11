Submission ID: 4365
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Pinedale neighborhood, McDairmid Rd
Owner's First Name Martha
Email marthaviall24@gmail.com
Primary Phone 336-457-4846
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost April 07, 2023
Area/Town Lost Pinedale neighborhood
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McNair Rd
Closest Major Intersection McNair and McDairmid
Owner's Full Name Martha
Email mrviall@triad.rr.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 336-457-4846
Additional Comments Trinity is a tri-color predominantly Black with Golden band around her waist and white patch at the base of her neck. She has all her vaccinations, including rabies and is in good health. She is a little stand-offish but nice cat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Trinity
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair (Tortise shell)
Markings Trinity is tri-color, predominantly Black with Golden band around her waist and white patch at the base of her neck.
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Golden
Age of Pet 13
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
