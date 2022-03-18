Submission ID: 3702
Date Lost March 16, 2022
Area/Town Lost Eastwood
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Napier Rd
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 and McCaskill
Owner's Full Name Alan Short
Email ashort@bellsouth.net
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9197956721
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sammy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic shorthair
Markings Calico
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
