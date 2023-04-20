Submission ID: 4380
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Dorilee lane Eagle springs
Owner's First Name Lanie
Email Rmjp3@msn.com
Primary Phone 2406752306
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost April 19, 2023
Area/Town Lost Eagle springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dorilee lane
Closest Major Intersection Oak ridge road Before. 705
Owner's Full Name Lanie
Email Rmjp3@msn.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 2406752306
Additional Comments White long hair calico female spayed
Names Lucky
Disabled child’s cat
Friendly has allergies
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
You
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lucky
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Long hair domestic
Markings White with calico grey orange markings fuzzy tail
Predominant Color White mixed
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
