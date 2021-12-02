Submission ID: 3530
Date Lost November 30, 2021
Area/Town Lost Downtown Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ashe Street
Closest Major Intersection May St and Indiana Ave
Owner's Full Name Veronica Brumit
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9105836224
Alternate Phone (615) 574-5942
Additional Comments Very sweet Calico cat named Tupac. She’s spayed and will probably come up to you if you call her name she loves people.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tupac
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Calico
Markings White chest with brown gray and black markings
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
