Submission ID: 3262
Date Lost June 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bibey road
Closest Major Intersection Bibey road
Owner's Full Name Karen Price
Email Culbreth7676@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-638-0906
Alternate Phone (910) 641-1969
Additional Comments Stella is 9 months old, she has a brown spot on the right side of her nose and a black spot on the back of each hind leg.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Stella
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic brownish
Markings Brownish orange spots
Predominant Color Gray/white
2nd Color Brownish/orange spots
Age of Pet 9 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.