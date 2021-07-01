Submission ID: 3289
Date Lost July 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 2528 Joel Road
Closest Major Intersection Joel Rd and Star Ridge Rd
Owner's Full Name Francesca Cameron
Email francameron82@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-824-2762
Alternate Phone (910) 947-5614
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chloe
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Shorthaired
Markings Calico
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
