Submission ID: 2900
Date Lost October 30, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 466 Bibey Rd
Owner's Full Name karen
Email culbreth7676@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-638-0906
Alternate Phone (910) 641-1969
Additional Comments Calico named Tess, she is very shy , she has a white chest and a white blaze up the top of her nose. She will not come to you, last seen on Bibey road in Carthage, she has been fixed but her ear is not clipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tess
Type of Animal cat
Breed domestic Calico cat
Markings white blaze up the top of her nose, white chest and legs, the orange and black is mostly on her back and tail
Predominant Color white
2nd Color orange and black
Age of Pet 4 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
