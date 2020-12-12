Submission ID: 2963
Date Lost October 15, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen, NC.
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Roseland road/Sandpit road area.
Closest Major Intersection Roseland & Sandpit four way stop.
Owner's Full Name Courtney Holmes
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107226419
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Drunkle
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Unknown
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White and orange
Age of Pet 3.5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.