Submission ID: 3637
Date Lost February 03, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sand Pit Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 5 and Sand Pit Rd
Owner's Full Name Ashley Ritter
Email aeritter20@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9105852686
Additional Comments Our indoor cat is missing!!! It’s possible she could have slipped out without us knowing. We have looked in our house up and down. Please contact me if you see this cat. She is the white black and orange one. Her name is pumpkin. She’s very skittish around new people but she would come to you eventually. She could be off Sandpit rd or hwy 5 in Aberdeen.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Pumpkin
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Black and orange spots
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 8 months old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.