Submission ID: 3266
Date Lost June 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Village Acres, Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Longleaf drive and Cameron Lane
Closest Major Intersection Forest drive and 15 501
Owner's Full Name Tessa Richarde
Email rosieotis2@aol.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 818-521-5329
Alternate Phone (910) 420-2409
Additional Comments He is an orange Tabby and very sweet.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gingwr
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange Tabby
Markings Orange and white stripes, green eyes
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 14
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
